Situation Update, Feb 7, 2023 - Earthquakes, survival and ending human suffering

0:00 Earthquakes

13:35 Crisis

19:45 Beyond Meat

28:15 Turkey





- Natural News announces large food donation for (mostly) hungry Americans

- Globalists pushing bugs while claiming EGGS are bad for you

- Are nations covering up vaccine deaths like they're lying about jobs numbers?

- WHO pushing extreme censorship of anyone who tells the truth

- Fake meat industry is collapsing: Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat both going down

- In Austin, hundreds of local residents fight over dumpster food thrown out by grocery store

- Massive earthquake in Turkey, thousands of buildings destroyed, thousands of deaths

- We can't control many disasters, but largest source of human suffering is bad government

- Demonic Grammy's performance sponsored by Pfizer

- Spike protein found to cause ACCELERATED aging

- Another vector of depopulation





