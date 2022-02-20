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We don't want any war
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For decades now wars have been coming and going and always under false pretexts. How many human lives wasted, stirred up and instigated by media lies, We do not want any war let's stand up until wars exist no more. European nations refuse this war in which there are only losers and nobody wins. By false media-reporting today again they are setting us up for war. Against Russia, China and Iran, in their craze they drive the nations into death We do not want any war let's stand up until wars exist no more. European nations refuse this war in which there are only losers and nobody wins. Never will we go to war Refuse it until there is peace We join together from hand to hand and by this, surround our entire land in love We do not want any war!
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