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05/05/2022 Frank Gaffney, vice chairman of the Committee on the Present Danger says: The Chinese Communist Party has declared war on us and Xi Jinping’s ‘Global Security Initiative’ is a new strategy seeking to destroy the United States. The Committee on the Present Danger wants to make sure over the next six months that every congressional candidate must make a strong stand on the handling of the Chinese Communist Party and develop a clear victory strategy.