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A Very Deadly Chemical Plant leak in India killed 11 & over 5,000 Sick!!
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45 views • May 08, 2020
A chemical leak in a plant of LG Polymers India in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam district led to hospitalisation of 200 people and 11 deaths. 5,000 more people were affected by the gas leak from the plant left idle. #VizagGasTragedy #VizagGasLeak
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