Living Exponentially: Michael Hoover, U.S. Senate Candidate

Eileen talks to Michael Hoover about his campaign for the U. S. Senate seat. His message is simple: You Need A Hoover To Clean The House! As a husband, father, business owner and innovator, he believes that God has called him for this endeavor because Americans need to start electing righteous men and women.





For more info on Mike go to:

https://www.hooverforsenate.com/





https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/