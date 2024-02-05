Create New Account
Living Exponentially: Michael Hoover, U.S. Senate Candidate
Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.


Eileen talks to Michael Hoover about his campaign for the U. S. Senate seat. His message is simple: You Need A Hoover To Clean The House! As a husband, father, business owner and innovator, he believes that God has called him for this endeavor because Americans need to start electing righteous men and women.


For more info on Mike go to:

https://www.hooverforsenate.com/


https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/

