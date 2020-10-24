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Covid: Lawsuit for crimes against humanity Dr. Fuellmich Crímenes de lesa humanidad (En-Es)
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177 views • October 24, 2020
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich is a lawyer specializing in international law and one of the four founding members of the German Corona Research Committee, working today on an international network of lawyers who will litigate against all those responsible for the most serious criminal abuse case known to date: the Corona Fraud Scandal, probably the greatest crime committed against humanity in history.
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich es un abogado especialista en derecho internacional y uno de los cuatro miembros fundadores del Comité de Investigación Corona alemán, trabajando hoy en una red internacional de abogados que litigarán contra todos aquellos que resulten responsables del caso de abuso criminal más grave conocido hasta ahora: el Escándalo del Fraude Corona, probablemente, el mayor crimen de lesa humanidad cometido en la historia.
Fuellmich Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJB8ANhWVhgQf9Rw-KJo26Q/videos
Fuellmich Site: https://www.fuellmich.com/
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich es un abogado especialista en derecho internacional y uno de los cuatro miembros fundadores del Comité de Investigación Corona alemán, trabajando hoy en una red internacional de abogados que litigarán contra todos aquellos que resulten responsables del caso de abuso criminal más grave conocido hasta ahora: el Escándalo del Fraude Corona, probablemente, el mayor crimen de lesa humanidad cometido en la historia.
Fuellmich Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJB8ANhWVhgQf9Rw-KJo26Q/videos
Fuellmich Site: https://www.fuellmich.com/
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