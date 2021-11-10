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Jonathan Kleck - A Prophet? - The Church In Thyatira - The Great Tribulation & The End
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263 views • November 10, 2021
My brothers and sisters... You cannot assimilate to the fire without acclimating to it. For that is the purpose of the Great Tribulation. Through my own suffering, I continue to push forward. Beit how painful it is. The LORD has no pleasure in those who draw back. It's even Scripturally in the video, if you listen. Where do you think Paul gained all of his knowledge? It wasn't by turning things "upside down." The words that I speak unto you, they are Spirit and they are life." With each step into the light, and with each prick and pierce, we draw that much closer to the LORD. And He truly draws near to us. As sometimes I drop to my knees in agony, I pray for strength, and continue on. The fire purifies, it sanctifies, it makes us Holy. And you cannot do so without letting go, letting go of the flesh, letting go of the old man, and letting go of self. I can only show you The Way... Over 100 videos showing the Word with absolute simplicity on YouTube and a website with over 70 posts, eBooks, and additional scriptures expanding on some of these videos. All the Word, all the Bible, all the Way, the Truth, and the Life. Desire the Word than you do anything else, and you will find your way home.
"Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap. For he that soweth to his flesh shall of the flesh reap corruption; but he that soweth to the Spirit shall of the Spirit reap life everlasting."
https://liftupabanner.com
YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZedosAosSgiKyc-zu8sDkg
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Music:
Samuel Kim Music:
https://www.youtube.com/c/samuelkimmusic
Lauryn Hill - Killing Me Softly (Cover Version) - Melody Angel:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WtJqYoCcg7w&;ab_channel=MelodyAngel
"Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap. For he that soweth to his flesh shall of the flesh reap corruption; but he that soweth to the Spirit shall of the Spirit reap life everlasting."
https://liftupabanner.com
YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZedosAosSgiKyc-zu8sDkg
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Music:
Samuel Kim Music:
https://www.youtube.com/c/samuelkimmusic
Lauryn Hill - Killing Me Softly (Cover Version) - Melody Angel:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WtJqYoCcg7w&;ab_channel=MelodyAngel
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