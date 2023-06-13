Christians On The Front Lines + 9 Tips To Help In The Fight Against Evil

I highlight 2 Christian culture warriors who made some noise over the last week during Pride month. Bishop Patrick drops fire at a local school board and a street preacher gets arrested in PA PLUS I give you NINE action items I learned from my attendance at the Flashpoint Truth and Freedom tour from speaker Rick Green.
LINKS TO ARTICLES FROM SHOWPastor Jon Amanchukwu video share: https://twitter.com/REVWUTRUTH/status/1666491584190332928?s=20
Street Preacher Arrested in PA: https://dailycaller.com/2023/06/06/man-arrested-read-bible-verse-pride-lgbt-event/
Only 11% of Christians read their Bible daily: https://www.statista.com/statistics/299433/bible-readership-in-the-usa/
