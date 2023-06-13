Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Christians On The Front Lines + 9 Tips To Help In The Fight Against Evil
22 views
channel image
AnatomyoftheChurchandState
Published a day ago |

I highlight 2 Christian culture warriors who made some noise over the last week during Pride month. Bishop Patrick drops fire at a local school board and a street preacher gets arrested in PA PLUS I give you NINE action items I learned from my attendance at the Flashpoint Truth and Freedom tour from speaker Rick Green.

LINKS TO ARTICLES FROM SHOWPastor Jon Amanchukwu video share: https://twitter.com/REVWUTRUTH/status/1666491584190332928?s=20


Street Preacher Arrested in PA: https://dailycaller.com/2023/06/06/man-arrested-read-bible-verse-pride-lgbt-event/


Only 11% of Christians read their Bible daily: https://www.statista.com/statistics/299433/bible-readership-in-the-usa/


DONATE TO THE SHOW

Venmo: @jesusandliberty

CashApp: $jesusandliberty


Catch the FULL EPISODE exclusively on Rumble or my website

FOLLOW

Christians4liberty.com

Youtube: @jesusandliberty

Rumble: @jesusandliberty

Twitter: @jesusandliberty

Truth Social: @jesusandliberty

Keywords
freedomlibertypoliticspridejesuschristianitychurchcultureculturewar

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket