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Another Part Of The Psyop - Africa Burns Expired AstraZeneca Injections
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160 views • May 21, 2021
It's a ploy to get you to believe they are against the vaccine, but with major outlets picking up the story, the thing to remember here is these remaining 20,000 injections were expired, and they continue with the mind control propaganda. Meanwhile, the US is in full swing to get you to get your jab.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/another-part-of-the-psyop-africa-burns-expired-astrazeneca-injections/
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Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
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