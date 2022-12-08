The sun will be darkened, and the moon will not give its light due to smoke from the volcanoes

The sun will be darkened and you will not see the moon shining due to smoke from the volcanoes

Increased volcanic activity will let out fire, smoke and gases that will hamper the survival of much of humanity. At the shuddering of the earth I see so many falling prostrate in fear, who then continue sinning

http://www.jesusmariasite.org/5188-the-sun-will-be-darkened-and-you-will-not-see-the-moon-shining-due-to-smoke-from-the-volcanoes/

[There are about 1,350 potentially active volcanoes worldwide, aside from the continuous belts of volcanoes on the ocean floor at spreading centers like the Mid-Atlantic Ridge.]

------------

Second Coming of Christ

MARK 13

24 “But in those days, after that suffering,

the sun will be darkened,

and the moon will not give its light,

25 and the stars will be falling from heaven,

and the powers in the heavens will be shaken.

26 “Then they will see ‘the Son of Man coming in clouds’ with great power and glory.

27 Then he will send out the angels and gather the elect from the four winds, from the ends of the earth to the ends of heaven.

The Lesson of the Fig Tree





28 “From the fig tree learn its lesson: as soon as its branch becomes tender and puts forth its leaves, you know that summer is near.

29 So also, when you see these things taking place, you know that he is near, at the very gates.

30 Truly I tell you, this generation will not pass away until all these things have taken place.

31 Heaven and earth will pass away, but my words will not pass away.

The Necessity for Watchfulness





32 “But about that day or hour no one knows, neither the angels in heaven nor the Son, but only the Father.

33 Beware, keep alert, for you do not know when the time will come.

34 It is like a man going on a journey, when he leaves home and puts his slaves in charge, each with his work, and commands the doorkeeper to be on the watch.

35 Therefore, keep awake, for you do not know when the master of the house will come, in the evening or at midnight or at cockcrow or at dawn,

36 or else he may find you asleep when he comes suddenly.

37 And what I say to you I say to all: Keep awake.”









