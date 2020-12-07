Patriots It's A Trap! Trump Is Not Going To Save You And Bring Down The Deep State.

During his campaign rallies, Trump from time-to-time would read to his red caps a xenophobic poem called "The Snake," about an injured snake who was brought in by a woman at a nearby home to heal and get better. When the snake fully healed, the snake bit and killed the woman with his venom and mocked her, as she died, for letting such a dangerous snake into her home in the first place. The Boarder Wall Is To Keep Americans In. The "Deep State Is Extraterrestrial, Non Human, Alien! Neither Candidate Trump or Biden has talked about Ending The Toxic Federal Reserve, one of the Root Causes of United States Demise. Why isn't Anthony Fauci in Prison? Why Is The United Nations is still operating in New York? Why the Corona Virus Hoax Still being Perpetrated, 5G Weapon Deployment, Direct Energy Weapons attacks in California, Daily Chemtrail Spraying? Etc. Etc. Etc. When Government No Longer Serves Its People, That Government (Republican and/or Democrat) Must Be Abolished!