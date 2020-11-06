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GARETH ICKE'S BIG MOUTH TALKS TO LUNG SPECIALIST DR STERLING SIMPSON ABOUT THE PCR TEST FRAUD (MIRRORED)
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335 views • November 06, 2020
GARETH ICKE'S BIG MOUTH TALKS TO LUNG SPECIALIST DR STERLING SIMPSON ABOUT THE PCR TEST FRAUD (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Brighteon channel channel What is happening at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/d2132cb2-ec82-4f5b-8775-5b8a2bc76a6c
DavidIcke
Full interview available at www.ickonic.com
Dr Simpson's book 'Eyes wide open' available - https://www.amazon.com/Dr-Eyes-Wide-Open-blind/dp/B08JF2DGJ1
The Answer is available now at https://shop.davidicke.com/product/the-answer-by-david-icke/
Sign up to the brand new Ickonic Media Platform - https://www.ickonic.com
World Tour Tickets - https://shop.davidicke.com/product-category/live-shows/
All David's Books Now Available Here https://shop.davidicke.com
Latest News From David Icke - www.davidicke.com
Social Media https://www.minds.com/davidickeofficial https://onstellar.com/davidickeofficial https://parler.com/davidicke https://vk.com/davidicke
Mirrored from Brighteon channel channel What is happening at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/d2132cb2-ec82-4f5b-8775-5b8a2bc76a6c
DavidIcke
Full interview available at www.ickonic.com
Dr Simpson's book 'Eyes wide open' available - https://www.amazon.com/Dr-Eyes-Wide-Open-blind/dp/B08JF2DGJ1
The Answer is available now at https://shop.davidicke.com/product/the-answer-by-david-icke/
Sign up to the brand new Ickonic Media Platform - https://www.ickonic.com
World Tour Tickets - https://shop.davidicke.com/product-category/live-shows/
All David's Books Now Available Here https://shop.davidicke.com
Latest News From David Icke - www.davidicke.com
Social Media https://www.minds.com/davidickeofficial https://onstellar.com/davidickeofficial https://parler.com/davidicke https://vk.com/davidicke
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