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MEL K & CHARLIE WARD MORNING MEETING 10-25-21
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201 views • October 25, 2021
MEL K & CHARLIE WARD MORNING MEETING 10-25-21
MEL K & CHARLIE WARD MORNING MEETING FRESH OFF AN AMAZING PATRIOT EVENT IN NASHVILLE 10-25-21
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iZzwuEVKprcu/
Mel and Charlie catch up on all things great awakening. Mel and Rob are on the road fresh off an amazing weekend in Nashville. Thank you to the Bollinger's and all the amazing patriot pals we met and got to spend time with. God Wins !
MEL K & CHARLIE WARD MORNING MEETING FRESH OFF AN AMAZING PATRIOT EVENT IN NASHVILLE 10-25-21
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iZzwuEVKprcu/
Mel and Charlie catch up on all things great awakening. Mel and Rob are on the road fresh off an amazing weekend in Nashville. Thank you to the Bollinger's and all the amazing patriot pals we met and got to spend time with. God Wins !
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