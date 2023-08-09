Patriots CELEBRATE As America Hating Feminists LOSE: Megan Rapinoe CHOKES & Fails At World Cup

Stew Peters Show





August 8, 2023





The U.S. Women’s soccer team is full of feminists who hate America.

Bestselling author and founder of the Foundation for Liberty and American Greatness Nick Adams is here to talk about the epic failure of the U.S. women’s soccer team at the World Cup.

Women’s soccer, like most women’s sports, is a complete joke.

Female soccer players have been whining for years about the pay gap that exists because no one cares about women’s soccer compared to the men’s league.

The World Cup game in question all came down to a penalty kick and radical leftist Megan Rapinoe totally missed the goal.

The ball was so far off the mark the goalie didn’t even have to participate in the play.

Now that Rapinoe is retiring she has given her blessing for biological male tranny freaks to be allowed to play in the women’s soccer league.

Barack Obama tweeted the U.S. Women's Soccer team represents the best of the country.

They obviously do not represent the best of the country because they hate America.

They also represent those who want us to see morbidly obese fat women as “pretty”.

The United States government does not answer to the people.

America is under the occupation from a force hostile to our God given inalienable rights.

We must take an interest in our local governments and cultivate an active citizenry.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v35rp9w-patriots-celebrate-as-america-hating-feminists-lose-megan-rapinoe-chokes-an.html