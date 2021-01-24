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Tucker Carlson Tonight 12321 BREAKING TRUMP NEWS January 23 2021_360p
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950 views • January 24, 2021
Boycot any company and organization that you do not agree with, lies or are hypocrites.
Tucker mention that you are not allowed to ask questions. There is one more aspect on this and that is questions are frown upon since you must work, you must think when someone ask a question. If you blew someone or fucked someone in return for the job you know that you can not get fired and you do not take questions since that means that you must think, be competent.
Tucker mention that you are not allowed to ask questions. There is one more aspect on this and that is questions are frown upon since you must work, you must think when someone ask a question. If you blew someone or fucked someone in return for the job you know that you can not get fired and you do not take questions since that means that you must think, be competent.
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