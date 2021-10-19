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Democrats Stealing Middle Class Savings + Taxing Poor the Hardest -- While 1% get RICHER
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20 views • October 19, 2021
Joe Biden promised no new taxes for anybody making $400,000 per annum. That was a complete and total lie, as Democrats ramp up the printing press, spending money that the American people do not have, and paying for it via inflation. Runaway inflation has taken place in many countries globally, and it is silent theft for anyone who has saved any amount of money.
Let's go Brandon!
#inflation #biden #money
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Let's go Brandon!
#inflation #biden #money
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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