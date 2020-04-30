BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Bitcoin Security FAQ and Best Practices 2014 w/ Will Pangman & Richard Grove BTC
tragedyandhope
tragedyandhope
65 followers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
16 views • April 30, 2020
In this rare publicly available episode of Tragedy and Hope's Casual Cafe series (usually reserved for T&H subscribers), Richard Grove discusses Bitcoin (BTC) best practices and security Frequently Asked Questions with Bitcoin Maven, Will Pangman, who leads Richard through the steps to set up his first bitcoin wallet.


Topics included: Securing Passwords, Securing Email, 2-Factor Authentication (in BTC and Email), using BTC securely with smart devices, 2nd BTC password for spending, cold wallet storage, 1996 NSA Crytocurrency & e-coin paper (pre-Bitcoin & Blockchain), the differences between Centralized, Decentralized, Distributed, and Peer-to-Peer Architectures.


Links discussed in this episode:


T&H Bitcoin Fundraiser hosted by Ernie Hancock of Freedom's Phoenix: http://www.freedomsphoenix.com/Funding/Project.htm


1996 NSA Cryptocurrency article "How to Make a Mint" http://groups.csail.mit.edu/mac/classes/6.805/articles/money/nsamint/nsamint.htm


Google Searches: KeePassX, LastPass, Tails (Linux), Authy, Google Authenticator


Tragedy and Hope: Re-Contextualizing History one Episode at a Time.


This is the official playlist for the T&H series: "History... So It Doesn't Repeat": http://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLmmQ8peduhspYv4j-Cj6zppAO75vDP-_t


USEFUL LINKS:


T&H dot com: http://www.TragedyandHope.com


T&H online Research & Development community: https://www.tragedyandhope.com/subscribe/


Follow on Twitter: http://twitter.com/TragedyandHope


Watch on YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/TragedyandHopeMag


Subscribe to the Peace Revolution podcast produced by T&H: http://www.PeaceRevolution.org


Like on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TragedyandHopeCommunications


Also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theultimatehistorylesson


Screen The Ultimate History Lesson: http://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL463AA90FD04EC7A2


Thank you for tuning in, and not dropping out!
Keywords
educationjohnrevolutionhistorytaylorpeaceamericanundergroundandrewhopetragedytriviumrichardlessongroveultimategattolisaselfrelianceautonomyarbercheskitragedyandhopemagbitcoin currencywill pangman
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Binance Says It Is Investigating Potential Security Issue as Firms Freeze Over $2.38 Billion in Stablecoins

Binance Says It Is Investigating Potential Security Issue as Firms Freeze Over $2.38 Billion in Stablecoins

Chase Codewell
Alphabet Shares Fall 13% After Earnings Miss; Search Revenue Growth Slows to 12%

Alphabet Shares Fall 13% After Earnings Miss; Search Revenue Growth Slows to 12%

Chase Codewell
Reports Say AI Investment Bubble in China Has Burst

Reports Say AI Investment Bubble in China Has Burst

Chase Codewell
Oakland Mayor Backs Measure EE, Which Could Raise City Council Pay by Up to $108,000

Oakland Mayor Backs Measure EE, Which Could Raise City Council Pay by Up to $108,000

Douglas Harrington
The $6.3 Billion Binance Hack: Why Gold and Silver Are the Only Safe Haven

The $6.3 Billion Binance Hack: Why Gold and Silver Are the Only Safe Haven

Mike Adams
Taiwan Plans $4 Billion Texas Industrial Park to Serve Nvidia, TSMC Suppliers

Taiwan Plans $4 Billion Texas Industrial Park to Serve Nvidia, TSMC Suppliers

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy