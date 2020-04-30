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Bitcoin Security FAQ and Best Practices 2014 w/ Will Pangman & Richard Grove BTC
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16 views • April 30, 2020
In this rare publicly available episode of Tragedy and Hope's Casual Cafe series (usually reserved for T&H subscribers), Richard Grove discusses Bitcoin (BTC) best practices and security Frequently Asked Questions with Bitcoin Maven, Will Pangman, who leads Richard through the steps to set up his first bitcoin wallet.
Topics included: Securing Passwords, Securing Email, 2-Factor Authentication (in BTC and Email), using BTC securely with smart devices, 2nd BTC password for spending, cold wallet storage, 1996 NSA Crytocurrency & e-coin paper (pre-Bitcoin & Blockchain), the differences between Centralized, Decentralized, Distributed, and Peer-to-Peer Architectures.
Links discussed in this episode:
T&H Bitcoin Fundraiser hosted by Ernie Hancock of Freedom's Phoenix: http://www.freedomsphoenix.com/Funding/Project.htm
1996 NSA Cryptocurrency article "How to Make a Mint" http://groups.csail.mit.edu/mac/classes/6.805/articles/money/nsamint/nsamint.htm
Google Searches: KeePassX, LastPass, Tails (Linux), Authy, Google Authenticator
Tragedy and Hope: Re-Contextualizing History one Episode at a Time.
This is the official playlist for the T&H series: "History... So It Doesn't Repeat": http://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLmmQ8peduhspYv4j-Cj6zppAO75vDP-_t
USEFUL LINKS:
T&H dot com: http://www.TragedyandHope.com
T&H online Research & Development community: https://www.tragedyandhope.com/subscribe/
Follow on Twitter: http://twitter.com/TragedyandHope
Watch on YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/TragedyandHopeMag
Subscribe to the Peace Revolution podcast produced by T&H: http://www.PeaceRevolution.org
Like on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TragedyandHopeCommunications
Also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theultimatehistorylesson
Screen The Ultimate History Lesson: http://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL463AA90FD04EC7A2
Thank you for tuning in, and not dropping out!
Topics included: Securing Passwords, Securing Email, 2-Factor Authentication (in BTC and Email), using BTC securely with smart devices, 2nd BTC password for spending, cold wallet storage, 1996 NSA Crytocurrency & e-coin paper (pre-Bitcoin & Blockchain), the differences between Centralized, Decentralized, Distributed, and Peer-to-Peer Architectures.
Links discussed in this episode:
T&H Bitcoin Fundraiser hosted by Ernie Hancock of Freedom's Phoenix: http://www.freedomsphoenix.com/Funding/Project.htm
1996 NSA Cryptocurrency article "How to Make a Mint" http://groups.csail.mit.edu/mac/classes/6.805/articles/money/nsamint/nsamint.htm
Google Searches: KeePassX, LastPass, Tails (Linux), Authy, Google Authenticator
Tragedy and Hope: Re-Contextualizing History one Episode at a Time.
This is the official playlist for the T&H series: "History... So It Doesn't Repeat": http://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLmmQ8peduhspYv4j-Cj6zppAO75vDP-_t
USEFUL LINKS:
T&H dot com: http://www.TragedyandHope.com
T&H online Research & Development community: https://www.tragedyandhope.com/subscribe/
Follow on Twitter: http://twitter.com/TragedyandHope
Watch on YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/TragedyandHopeMag
Subscribe to the Peace Revolution podcast produced by T&H: http://www.PeaceRevolution.org
Like on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TragedyandHopeCommunications
Also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theultimatehistorylesson
Screen The Ultimate History Lesson: http://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL463AA90FD04EC7A2
Thank you for tuning in, and not dropping out!
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