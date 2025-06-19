Panel on Transformative Experiences that Enlightened and Healed - Part 3 of 3

Part 3 of 3. Jun 11, 2025. The panel discussed transformative experiences that enlightened and healed them. Karin shared two missing time experiences as a child and teenager, which later made sense with new information. Kevin recounted a healing where moles disappeared after a request for help, emphasizing the quantum Unified Field Theory. Aurora described a meditation retreat in 2020 that led to profound realizations about reincarnation and the nature of reality. Dave detailed overcoming psychic attacks through forgiveness and understanding personal power. Rebecca highlighted integrating natural and medical healing methods, emphasizing the importance of forgiveness and love in the healing process.

Outline

Experiences of Missing Time and Enlightenment

• Karin shares their experiences of missing time as a child and teenager, noting the commonality with Travis Walton's experience.

• Karin discusses the impact of these experiences on her life, including a recent incident on a cruise ship where they felt an hour had passed without any recollection.

• She mentions how these experiences led to a series of events that changed their perspective on life, including joining the Exo Consciousness group.

• Karin describes the integration of science and religion, and the realization that one can reconcile both aspects of reality.

Healing Experiences and Quantum Unified Field Theory

• Kevin shares a personal healing experience where moles on his body disappeared after asking for help from a higher reality.

• He explains the concept of the quantum Unified Field Theory, including non-locality, duality, and entanglement of consciousness.

• Kevin recounts an out-of-body experience where he bilocated to a small craft transporting minerals, and their interaction with extraterrestrial beings.

• He emphasizes the natural human abilities to access other realities and the importance of understanding these concepts.

Meditation and Enlightenment

• Aurora discusses the pattern of dramatic life changes every 13 to 15 years, starting from her move to the States from Romania.

• She describes a significant meditation retreat in 2020 where she experienced a series of lifetimes and understood the mechanism of reincarnation.

• Aurora shares another meditation experience where her sense of self dissolved, leading to a profound understanding of their connection to the universe.

• She mentioned the influence of their meditation teacher, SN Goenka, and the importance of not seeking validation for their experiences.

Psychic Attacks and Personal Power

• Dave recounts a significant experience of psychic attacks from a person they shared a past life with in ancient Egypt.

• He describes the intense emotional and psychological impact of these attacks and Dave’s eventual realization of his own power.

• Dave shares a moment of breaking down in a graveyard and invoking forgiveness, which led to a shift in his perception of power.

• He emphasizes the importance of working with spirit and not fearing entities, and how this experience changed their approach to healing and spiritual work.

Healing Journey and Integration of Natural and Medical Methods

• Rebecca discusses her journey of incorporating natural and medical methods for healing, influenced by their family's practices.

• They share a personal experience of a blood clot and the combination of prayer, medical treatment, and natural remedies.

• Rebecca emphasizes the importance of getting quiet and asking for divine help in locating and addressing physical issues.

• She highlights the role of suffering in healing and the value of forgiveness and love in the healing process.

Meeting Conclusion and Future Plans

• The group discusses the importance of not putting God in a box and the ongoing process of understanding and integrating different aspects of reality.

• The meeting concludes with expressions of gratitude and plans for future discussions and activities.