Accession to Create Our New Earth: Unity Consciousness and Unconditional Love Subliminal

This subliminal is the most important one in my creations of subliminals and work. This is to help humanity ascend and unite in unconditional love and 5D consciousness. If you want please share to as many people as possible. We all need to help each other and raise the frequency to help the earth evolve in a heave on earth of bliss, love, and peace.I hope you enjoy this subliminal video with its affirmations/messages! Results vary between each person, and with subliminals in general to get their success, it requires belief, faith, consistency, and persistence. I don't like to give a set time frame on how long it will take to get results, since for each person listening, it will be different. It can be instant or take a bit of time. Again this this depends on the subconscious mind of every person, and how their mind works to create the results processed from the subliminal affirmations.The advice I will give is to practice meditation (Mindfulness), clear any limiting subconscious beliefs or perceptions on yourself, and practice the art of surrendering/letting go of the outcome to the universe, (or whatever God,Source, Infinity, and/or Creator you believe in). Finally the key is to live in the results you wish, as if it is already here now. (Make believe/Act as if/Become/Being/Just Be/Intend). From experience, this has sped up my results with subliminals much quicker. These will help you immensely to get the best results from the subliminals you use.Bless you have have a wonderful day! ^.^Affirmations!I am unity.We are unity.We all are one.I allow Source to work through me to create the new earth.I allow the Infinite to work through me to create the new earth.I allow the Divine to work through me to create the new earth.I allow the Creator to work through me to create the new earth.I allow the One to work through me to create the new earth.I allow God to work through me to create the new earth.I allow the Universe to work through me to create the new earth.I am guided by my guides and team of the highest light and frequency of unconditional love.I am loved, safe, and protected.I am always safe and protected.I am faith.I have faith in humanity.I live in complete faith.I have unconditional love and faith in humanity.I am a master of my reality.I create my own destiny.I create my own new earth.I create the new earth for myself and for others.I create the new earth in service to othersI have created the new earth to be in service to others.There is unconditional love in the new earth.There is unconditional love in my world.I live and vibrate on the frequency of unconditional love.I vibrate unconditional love to humanity and beyond.I have unconditional love for humanity.I serve others in unconditional love.I have unconditional love for all, and I have forgiven everyone.I serve others in joy and peace.I make way for the new earth to enter my world.I prepare myself to shift to the new earth.I shift into the new earth.I have shifted into the new earth.I live in the 5D new earth.I am aware of the new earth.I aware of the earth changing to 5D.I am aware of ascending into the new earth.I am aware of ascending into 5D consciousness.I live in 5D consciousness.I allow the power of unconditional love to enter my world.I allow the power of unconditional love to enter my life.+ more affirmations!References"Second Coming - no percussion" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License"Skye Cuillin" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 LicensePhoto by Tim Mossholder from Pexels