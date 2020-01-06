Have you ever met an 'Artificial'? Samsung Neon: kicks off new Artifical Communication Technology!!

Samsung Neon: Here's when we'll get details on the mysterious AI

The "artificial human" company has a booth at Sunday's CES Unveiled, but it isn't actually showing its technology.

CES 2020 has barely started in Las Vegas, but it seems like everyone's already talking about one company: Neon, a mysterious new venture funded by Samsung.



The company has been tweeting out teasers over the past three weeks, hinting at something new to come. "Have you ever met an 'Artificial?'" Neon tweeted several times since its Twitter account launched in December. Its LinkedIn page says it's "bringing science fiction to reality" and has "the mission to imagine and create a better future for all."



Heading into CES, little was known about Neon, beyond the fact it's run by Pranav Mistry, the Samsung research exec who in October was named CEO of Samsung's Bay Area-based Technology and Advanced Research Labs (aka STAR Labs).

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