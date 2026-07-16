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CHP Talks: Tamara Lich—Seeking Justice in a Confused Canada!
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
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July 16, 2026: My guest this week is Tamara Lich, the resilient spokeswoman for the 2022 Truckers’ Convoy and for all Canadians who love freedom, justice and truth. We discuss the status of various court cases: her unjust conviction in the longest “mischief” trial in the history of the Commonwealth, her appeal of that conviction, the Crown’s appeal of her sentence, the $290 million civil suit against her and some of the truckers and the lawsuit she has now filed, claiming “malicious prosecution and negligent investigation” against her persecutors. With all the drama and challenges, she remains strong and passionate about the cause of justice and carries that into her work as a reporter / journalist for Rebel News! I continue to recommend her powerful book: “Hold the Line: My Story from the Heart of the Freedom Convoy.”

Contribute to Tamara’s legal defence through her Give-Send-Go page: My Stand Against Malicious Prosecution: https://www.givesendgo.com/my-stand-against-malicious-prosecution

Visit Tamara’s personal website and purchase her book here: https://tamaralich.me


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada


CHP Talks is available as an audio podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

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FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

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freedomlawsuitarrestjailpolicejusticereporterchp canadarod taylorconvoytruckersottawacharterbarberrebel newscdnpolimetispeckfordchp talkstamara lichemergencies actjonkermalicious prosecution
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