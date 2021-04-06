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Piney Point Toxic Spill, Gitmo closed, SPARS revealed, Aluminum in your food, Virologist speaks!
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1404 views • April 06, 2021
Piney point Waste spill, Desantis punished, Gitmo closed, Aluminum added to food, SPARS revealed, Virologist speaks out,
FJ Law removed! Desantis Punished with toxic waste spill? Gitmo secret prison closed. Aluminum in food, SPARS simulation planned for 2025-2028! Virologist speaks out!!
Links:
1. Piney point spill updates: https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2021/04/05/piney-point-wastewater-reservoir-evacuations-tampa-bay-florida/7088351002/
2. Guantanamo secret prison closed. https://m.theepochtimes.com/mkt_morningbrief/us-shuts-once-secret-guantanamo-prison-unit-moves-prisoners_3761919.html
3. Aluminum in food additives: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/16019791/
4. SPARS pandemic scenario: Hopkins:https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/Center-projects/completed-projects/spars-pandemic-scenario.html
5. Spars Pdf: https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/pubs_archive/pubs-pdfs/2017/spars-pandemic-scenario.pdf
6. Virologist speaks: who is he, when was this? https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mmquZO-a8xu40kB6eLQ7jX3PbJ1kIPF6/view?usp=drivesdk
Here’s the PayPal link for direct support and contributions to the channel. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
Or join the Patreon to help support the channel monthly and get updates for where and when you can connect with FJ during these tumultuous times. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
FJ Law removed! Desantis Punished with toxic waste spill? Gitmo secret prison closed. Aluminum in food, SPARS simulation planned for 2025-2028! Virologist speaks out!!
Links:
1. Piney point spill updates: https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2021/04/05/piney-point-wastewater-reservoir-evacuations-tampa-bay-florida/7088351002/
2. Guantanamo secret prison closed. https://m.theepochtimes.com/mkt_morningbrief/us-shuts-once-secret-guantanamo-prison-unit-moves-prisoners_3761919.html
3. Aluminum in food additives: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/16019791/
4. SPARS pandemic scenario: Hopkins:https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/Center-projects/completed-projects/spars-pandemic-scenario.html
5. Spars Pdf: https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/pubs_archive/pubs-pdfs/2017/spars-pandemic-scenario.pdf
6. Virologist speaks: who is he, when was this? https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mmquZO-a8xu40kB6eLQ7jX3PbJ1kIPF6/view?usp=drivesdk
Here’s the PayPal link for direct support and contributions to the channel. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
Or join the Patreon to help support the channel monthly and get updates for where and when you can connect with FJ during these tumultuous times. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
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