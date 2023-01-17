A Nurse, A Scandal, and Project Veritas-- Doing What's Right--Living More Freely!

Critical care nurse Jodi O’Malley wanted to take care of her patients and when the hospital said “No, you have to follow rules,” she was not cowed. She saw too many patients with “vaccine” injuries that weren’t being properly treated or reported. She had a friend who died soon after a vaccination.

So, Jodi secretly recorded a conversation between a doctor and some staff talking about their frustration at not being able to conduct themselves honorably, and sent it to Project Veritas. She did what the overwhelming numbers of health professionals remain afraid to do—and her life changed dramatically.

She began to make a real difference. She is here to tell us that listening to God and what you know is right may seem hazardous, and bad things can happen to you; but it can lead to satisfactions and rewards that make the world a new, wonderful, and exciting arena. You can live more freely, knowing you are doing what is right.

Listening to Jodi O’Malley is inspiring and hopeful.