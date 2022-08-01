Did You Know You Can Plant Without Digging #shorts

CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0TKEqyHg0qE&t=18s





You’re gonna DIG this no-dig planting method!





If you’re tired of the resulting mess that happens when you’re out gardening or sowing seeds in your farming plot…





If you’re tired of the resulting lower back pain, sore muscles, and wasted time that comes after digging holes all day…





If you’re tired of spending so much money on fertilizers and equipment for your vegetables… 💸





English horticulturist Charles Dowding, the author of many books including No Dig: Nurture Your Soil to Grow Better Veg With Less Effort has GOOD news for you! 👨‍🌾





With his no-dig method, you can say goodbye to the hassles and hustles of digging to sow your vegetables.





To find out more about the no-dig method, listen to the full podcast at FindingGeniusPodcast.com





Would you give the no-dig method a try? Comment ‘🥬’ if YES.