Fascism Returns? | Making Sense of the Madness

With the influence of Russia, China, and various other countries, could fascism be on the rise?





With a more collective approach, over an individualist perspective, we can learn to overcome the threat of fascism.





In this episode of MSOM, Sean Morgan interviews author G. Edward Griffin about transhumanism, and what we can do to stop the Federal Reserve, BlackRock, Vanguard, and the “puppet masters” from creating a neo-feudalistic society.





See this full episode of Making Sense of the Madness and more at: https://bit.ly/39Uyy4K

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