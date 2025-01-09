Are You Really Sure About Your Salvation?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Welcome to our devotion! Today we're talking about salvation and what true repentance means. Believing in God is just the start; salvation requires genuine repentance too. We'll explore what repentance is and isn't, using examples from the Bible like Esau and Judas. We'll also look at how remorse, conviction, and sorrow are different from true repentance. Stay tuned and share this message with your loved ones!
00:00 Introduction and Greetings
00:37 Understanding Salvation
02:03 The Importance of Repentance
03:46 What Repentance is Not
05:05 Examples of False Repentance
08:01 True Repentance and Conclusion