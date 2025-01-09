BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Are You Really Sure About Your Salvation?
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
20 followers
28 views • 3 months ago

Welcome to our devotion! Today we're talking about salvation and what true repentance means. Believing in God is just the start; salvation requires genuine repentance too. We'll explore what repentance is and isn't, using examples from the Bible like Esau and Judas. We'll also look at how remorse, conviction, and sorrow are different from true repentance. Stay tuned and share this message with your loved ones!

00:00 Introduction and Greetings
00:37 Understanding Salvation
02:03 The Importance of Repentance
03:46 What Repentance is Not
05:05 Examples of False Repentance
08:01 True Repentance and Conclusion

Keywords
eternal lifejesus christsalvationbible studydevotionchristianityrepentancetransformationspiritual growthchristian faithgospel messagechristian doctrinetrue repentancereligious teachingsgod wordroderick websterbiblical lessonsfaith journeyspiritual reflectionnew year blessings
