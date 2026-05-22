Old World Order - Stew Peters - (Spanish Subtitles)

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Stew Peters has done it again. An explosive documentary that exposes truths hidden from us throughout history. Do we have ancestors, or were we conceived in a test tube? Are we truly at the pinnacle of our era, or is knowledge being dispensed to us as they see fit? Will we ever know the whole truth? Will we ever be able to defeat this disharmonious leader who controls our lives? With the information in this documentary, you too can investigate and uncover other truths. These scoundrels have always used the same pattern throughout the centuries, so... now it's much easier to catch them in their malpractice.
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Stew Peters lo ha vuelto a hacer. Explosivo documental donde saca a la luz verdades que nos han ocultado a lo largo de la historia. ¿Tenemos antepasados o venimos de una probeta? ¿Realmente estamos en la cúspide de nuestra era o nos suministran el conocimiento según les plazca? ¿Podremos algún día saber toda la verdad? ¿Podremos algún día vencer a este dirigente desarmónico que conduce nuestras vidas?
Con la información de este documental tú también puedes investigar y averiguar otras verdades. Esta gentuza siempre utilizan el mismo patrón a lo largo de los siglos, así que... ahora es mucho más fácil atraparlos con sus malas praxis.
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