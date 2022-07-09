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Welcome To Proverbs Club.Folly Tempts The Godless To Destroy Them.
Proverbs 9:14-16a (NIV).
14 She sits at the door of her house,
on a seat at the highest point of the city,
15 calling out to those who pass by,
who go straight on their way,
16 “Let all who are simple come to my house!”
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The Fool is ignorant and knows nothing of wisdom.
He is easily drawn by temptation, which is ever-present.
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