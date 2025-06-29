MARK OFF ANOTHER BOLLYWOOD ACTRESS!

This is priceless. Their news media claims it was her anti-againg treatments. So they can make all the speculation and claims they want. .... but you can't point to her covid shots. You can't make this shit up. Wtf you talkin about? They just did.

Sources

Originally procured from:

https://x.com/resilient333/status/1938972178587787538

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100044403700519

Tackling the spread:

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Tk_HJVAEBvQ

Death Probe:

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=hoT6JaXb9sE

https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/tv/news/hindi/bigg-boss-13-fame-shefali-jariwala-passes-away-due-to-cardiac-arrest-at-the-age-of-42/articleshow/122119569.cms

Music: Linea Aspera - Malarone





