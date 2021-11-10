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BEYOND BITCOIN: The Most Disruptive & Sovereignty Focused Crypto — Sayer Ji + Jason Crowe
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84 views • November 10, 2021
Sayer Ji LIVE Session REPLAY: https://besovereign.com/greenmedinfo/greenmedinfo-free-787/08-nov-12-44-sayer-ji-live-session?video_id=149
Nov. 9th, 2021: Today's broadcast suffered from a few technical challenges -- but it's all good! We worked through the challenges, and found out a hack, so the last 30 minutes of the broadcast includes a video interview with Jason Crowe, co-founder of Qortal, who is leading the way as a visionary in helping to create the infrastructure for the new internet, and the new economic system.
New to BeSovereign? Interested in becoming a content creator? Join the waiting list for the imminent launch of this powerful platform for free speech and self-monetization/economic sovereignty that is open to the world of those who share our values! Sign up to be a content creator on our pre-launch waitlist for BeSovereign.com HERE.
Want to co-create the new internet together? Consider supporting the Qortal project by buying a Qortector: https://crowetic.com/product/qortector-device/
Consider supporting this project. Send crypto to the Qortal DevFund donation addresses:
QORT - DevFund - or - QWfYVQfuz2rVskYkpkVvLxL3kUPmBgKhHV
LTC - LgBtdjD8nAmSFNFN17o97q3xMjHvZce6ct
DOGE - D9YFWugMrCWyVxWriL6gyQYDydMqG9E7qk
BTC - 19Uxk958Tb1oZFiSXs49eLBEsQbzx5EEDD
Relevant links:
1) https://www.qortal.org
2) https://www.cryptoliberate.com
Nov. 9th, 2021: Today's broadcast suffered from a few technical challenges -- but it's all good! We worked through the challenges, and found out a hack, so the last 30 minutes of the broadcast includes a video interview with Jason Crowe, co-founder of Qortal, who is leading the way as a visionary in helping to create the infrastructure for the new internet, and the new economic system.
New to BeSovereign? Interested in becoming a content creator? Join the waiting list for the imminent launch of this powerful platform for free speech and self-monetization/economic sovereignty that is open to the world of those who share our values! Sign up to be a content creator on our pre-launch waitlist for BeSovereign.com HERE.
Want to co-create the new internet together? Consider supporting the Qortal project by buying a Qortector: https://crowetic.com/product/qortector-device/
Consider supporting this project. Send crypto to the Qortal DevFund donation addresses:
QORT - DevFund - or - QWfYVQfuz2rVskYkpkVvLxL3kUPmBgKhHV
LTC - LgBtdjD8nAmSFNFN17o97q3xMjHvZce6ct
DOGE - D9YFWugMrCWyVxWriL6gyQYDydMqG9E7qk
BTC - 19Uxk958Tb1oZFiSXs49eLBEsQbzx5EEDD
Relevant links:
1) https://www.qortal.org
2) https://www.cryptoliberate.com
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