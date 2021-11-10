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BEYOND BITCOIN: The Most Disruptive & Sovereignty Focused Crypto — Sayer Ji + Jason Crowe
Winston Churchill ♡ Vitamin D
Winston Churchill ♡ Vitamin D
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84 views • November 10, 2021
Sayer Ji LIVE Session REPLAY: https://besovereign.com/greenmedinfo/greenmedinfo-free-787/08-nov-12-44-sayer-ji-live-session?video_id=149

Nov. 9th, 2021: Today's broadcast suffered from a few technical challenges -- but it's all good! We worked through the challenges, and found out a hack, so the last 30 minutes of the broadcast includes a video interview with Jason Crowe, co-founder of Qortal, who is leading the way as a visionary in helping to create the infrastructure for the new internet, and the new economic system.



New to BeSovereign? Interested in becoming a content creator? Join the waiting list for the imminent launch of this powerful platform for free speech and self-monetization/economic sovereignty that is open to the world of those who share our values! Sign up to be a content creator on our pre-launch waitlist for BeSovereign.com HERE.



Want to co-create the new internet together? Consider supporting the Qortal project by buying a Qortector: https://crowetic.com/product/qortector-device/



Consider supporting this project. Send crypto to the Qortal DevFund donation addresses:



QORT - DevFund - or - QWfYVQfuz2rVskYkpkVvLxL3kUPmBgKhHV

LTC - LgBtdjD8nAmSFNFN17o97q3xMjHvZce6ct

DOGE - D9YFWugMrCWyVxWriL6gyQYDydMqG9E7qk

BTC - 19Uxk958Tb1oZFiSXs49eLBEsQbzx5EEDD



Relevant links:

1) https://www.qortal.org

2) https://www.cryptoliberate.com
Keywords
cryptosayer jigreenmedinfo
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy