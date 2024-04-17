Create New Account
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 14 hours ago

Tsar-Mangal of the 5th brigade rushes Krasnogorovka, rides around Krasnogorovka and reaches the factory building in the center of Krasnogorovka. After which he calmly leaves Krasnogorovka.

The crew has balls of steel.

Let those who laughed at him be ashamed.

