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BEN GORDON interview - DID an ARIZONA HOSPITAL INTEND TO KILL THIS MAN to HARVEST HIS ORGANS?
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40 views • February 08, 2022
Thanks to SGT Report for this interview.
Something very strange and horrifying happened to Ben Gordon after he crashed his car on Sunday, January 30th. Were it not for what now seems like a miracle, the hospital Ben alleges he ended up in, may well have murdered him. Was that their intent all along? Ben awaits his medical records as he attempts to find answers to his many troubling questions. Thanks for tuning in.
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Something very strange and horrifying happened to Ben Gordon after he crashed his car on Sunday, January 30th. Were it not for what now seems like a miracle, the hospital Ben alleges he ended up in, may well have murdered him. Was that their intent all along? Ben awaits his medical records as he attempts to find answers to his many troubling questions. Thanks for tuning in.
Get The Fastest No-Log VPN Today 50% OFF:
LINK: https://virtualshield.com/deals/active/sgtreport
Start Today For FREE for 30 days
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