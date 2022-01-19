X22 REPORT - The Cure Will Spread WW, Demand Public Disclosure, Warning, Storm Coming, [FF]

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The Cure Will Spread WW, Demand Public Disclosure, Warning, Storm Coming, [FF]
The [DS] is preparing their [FF] in Ukraine, this will be the beginning of cyber attacks across the world which the [DS] will use to push war. The pandemic narrative is falling apart and they are pushing the last part of it as hard as possible but people can see the truth. Remember there are more of us then them, its time to take back the country, demand public disclosure. Storm coming, everything is about to change.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.