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2021-05-28 - De Santis Rips Social Media Companies, Signs Bill Blocking Big Tech From Deplatforming Conservatives
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1201 views • June 07, 2021
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Florida Gov. Ron De Santis signed a bill into law Monday that levies hefty fines on social media companies that “deplatform” political candidates after conservatives widely criticized big tech giants like Facebook and Twitter for purportedly discriminating against them—but experts warn the legislation likely violates private companies’ First Amendment rights.
READ MORE: https://www.forbes.com/sites/alisondu...
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Florida Gov. Ron De Santis signed a bill into law Monday that levies hefty fines on social media companies that “deplatform” political candidates after conservatives widely criticized big tech giants like Facebook and Twitter for purportedly discriminating against them—but experts warn the legislation likely violates private companies’ First Amendment rights.
READ MORE: https://www.forbes.com/sites/alisondu...
Stay Connected
Forbes on Facebook: http://fb.com/forbes
Forbes Video on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/forbes
Forbes Video on Instagram: http://instagram.com/forbes
More From Forbes: http://forbes.com
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