BIDEN IS A DISTRACTION

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
learn who's really running the show .. all of this is as a result of the attacks on 911when you learn how much power was grabbed from the results of their false flag of 911 .. it will make your head spin.
when you learn how much Trump betrayed America, it should make you blood boil.
the list of traitors continues to grow, and rope is cheap.
HERE ARE MY Other Platforms;
https://ugetube.com/@WardoRants
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wardorants
https://odysee.com/@ward01o1:0
https://rumble.com/c/c-1275674
https://freedom.social/cmpgm/wardo
SOCIAL MEDIA
https://gab.com/WardoRants
https://mewe.com/i/wardorants
https://www.minds.com/WardoRants/