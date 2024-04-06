The World Through the Eyes of a Targeted Individual
A documentary by Colin Livingstone focused on what is sometimes referred to as gang stalking or electronic harassment, where Individuals believe that they are being targeted by a group of people, organizations, governments, ect. It also goes through past classified documents, experimentations, personal testimonies and documented proof of electromagnetic wave attacks left on the victims bodies.
Source: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=ENMeNCU2swE
