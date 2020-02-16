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The Big Business Of Child Trafficking ~ Exposing C.P.S.!
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49 views • February 16, 2020
These are very hard videos to make my friends. We need to keep this topic in the public conversation, as many children are taken by strangers and the government everyday. We need to be the childrens voice of awareness. Enterthestars on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdcno7BrCjkJchSsVPj5d6g puts out a lot of content on this. Please share the content with others.
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