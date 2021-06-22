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On The Kevin J. Johnston Show, we have Chris Sky and his wife Jenny
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191 views • June 22, 2021
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Chris Sky and Jenny join us tonight to tell us about her trip back home to the Philippines and what's being said down there about Canada, so stay tuned. I don't even know what will be said, so watch that tonight we have an auction. We're going to have a signed Noble Savages Mug, T-shirt, a bag of liberal tears, and few other goodies, so I get prepared for your auction tonight.
WATCH THE KEVIN J. JOHNSTON SHOW, Monday to Friday from 7 PM to 9 PM Calgary Time
Chris Sky and Jenny join us tonight to tell us about her trip back home to the Philippines and what's being said down there about Canada, so stay tuned. I don't even know what will be said, so watch that tonight we have an auction. We're going to have a signed Noble Savages Mug, T-shirt, a bag of liberal tears, and few other goodies, so I get prepared for your auction tonight.
WATCH THE KEVIN J. JOHNSTON SHOW, Monday to Friday from 7 PM to 9 PM Calgary Time
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