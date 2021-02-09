God forced the Illuminati NWO's CDC to admit faking COVID-19 death numbers in order to try to start their world takeover and only 6% were real COVID-19 deaths

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (February 2021). Since their “thorn in the flesh” entity pushed the side small magnets on my right side up to try to reach my genital while I was sleeping, I will expose more devastating information for them in retaliation. We real Christians prayed against their Illuminati NWO and fake COVID-19 plandemic lie designed to start their Illuminati NWO takeover, so God forced their CDC to admit that they had been lying about the COVID-19 deaths. Only 6% of the COVID-19 deaths reported were real, while the rest were other causes. This is why when COVID-19 started, all the other illnesses’ death rates dropped to nearly non-existent numbers. It is highly possible that the 6% purported COVID-19 deaths is also a lie, and it is only to save the Illuminati NWO and their boss Satan Lucifer the disgrace of lying on the death numbers. The COVID biochemical AI femtobot 5G remote assassination weapon can only kill huge portions of the human populace after we real Christians are finished warning the humans, and we are raptured into heaven, and God brings judgment upon the Christ-rejecting humans and the “women’s head coverings rebelling” “men’s trousers cross-dressing” “Christian church business corporation” “Post Pan Pre-Wrath Tribulation Rapture Theories lies AntiChrist fake millennial kingdom of Christ” religious Christians. If they continue to try to sexually molest us real Christians, we will pray against them more and expose more devastating information about them that will delay their AntiChrist NWO plans a hundred years into the future, and force them to admit more of their crimes against humanity. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission… ***See full article at:Tags:#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #intelligenceinformation #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #informpublic #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #bothcontrolledopposition #eugenics #depopuation #agenda #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #WhiteHousePizzaNight #pedophilecannibal #spiritcookingritual #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #warnhumanspecie #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspacefleet #Marsplanetcities #funny #lol #keptignorant #giveaway #taxembezzlement #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #returnednephilimalienavatars #photography #survivalbattle #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5GremoteassassinationWuhanCoronavirusCOVID19AInanobotvaccine