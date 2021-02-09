© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
God forced the Illuminati NWO's CDC to admit faking COVID-19 death numbers in order to try to start their world takeover and only 6% were real COVID-19 deaths
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
242 views • February 09, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (February 2021). Since their “thorn in the flesh” entity pushed the side small magnets on my right side up to try to reach my genital while I was sleeping, I will expose more devastating information for them in retaliation. We real Christians prayed against their Illuminati NWO and fake COVID-19 plandemic lie designed to start their Illuminati NWO takeover, so God forced their CDC to admit that they had been lying about the COVID-19 deaths. Only 6% of the COVID-19 deaths reported were real, while the rest were other causes. This is why when COVID-19 started, all the other illnesses’ death rates dropped to nearly non-existent numbers. It is highly possible that the 6% purported COVID-19 deaths is also a lie, and it is only to save the Illuminati NWO and their boss Satan Lucifer the disgrace of lying on the death numbers. The COVID biochemical AI femtobot 5G remote assassination weapon can only kill huge portions of the human populace after we real Christians are finished warning the humans, and we are raptured into heaven, and God brings judgment upon the Christ-rejecting humans and the “women’s head coverings rebelling” “men’s trousers cross-dressing” “Christian church business corporation” “Post Pan Pre-Wrath Tribulation Rapture Theories lies AntiChrist fake millennial kingdom of Christ” religious Christians. If they continue to try to sexually molest us real Christians, we will pray against them more and expose more devastating information about them that will delay their AntiChrist NWO plans a hundred years into the future, and force them to admit more of their crimes against humanity. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission… ***
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #intelligenceinformation #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #informpublic #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #bothcontrolledopposition #eugenics #depopuation #agenda #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #WhiteHousePizzaNight #pedophilecannibal #spiritcookingritual #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #warnhumanspecie #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspacefleet #Marsplanetcities #funny #lol #keptignorant #giveaway #taxembezzlement #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #returnednephilimalienavatars #photography #survivalbattle #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5GremoteassassinationWuhanCoronavirusCOVID19AInanobotvaccine
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #intelligenceinformation #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #informpublic #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #bothcontrolledopposition #eugenics #depopuation #agenda #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #WhiteHousePizzaNight #pedophilecannibal #spiritcookingritual #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #warnhumanspecie #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspacefleet #Marsplanetcities #funny #lol #keptignorant #giveaway #taxembezzlement #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #returnednephilimalienavatars #photography #survivalbattle #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5GremoteassassinationWuhanCoronavirusCOVID19AInanobotvaccine
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.