(Clip) Dr. Stella Immanuel: Vaxxed Must Take HCQ & Vitamins to Survive Winter

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(October 19, 2021) Journalist Alicia Powe of The Gateway Pundit is joined by Dr. Stella Immanuel of America's Frontline Doctors who has successfully treated scores of COVID patients simply by using Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), Vitamin D, Vitamin C, and Zinc.
Full half hour interview: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/exclusive-dr-stella-immanuel-vaccinated-must-medicate-hydroxychloroquine-vitamins-survive-winter-wild-virus-video/
Dr. Stella Immanuel: https://drstellamd.com/