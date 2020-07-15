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The New Moral Case for Fossil Fuels by Alex Epstein (MIRRORED)
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80 views • July 15, 2020
The New Moral Case for Fossil Fuels by Alex Epstein (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Ayn Rand Institute at:-
https://youtu.be/GC8m7azkDbo
For the last five years, Alex Epstein's 2014 New York Times bestseller, The Moral Case for Fossil Fuels, has been one of the most important books in the world of energy policy, influencing leading politicians, executives, commentators and court cases. In early 2020, Penguin will release the revised and expanded The Moral Case for Fossil Fuels 2.0. In this talk, Mr. Epstein relates new developments in his thinking, research, and persuasion methodology, which he hopes will change the energy debate in 2020.
Recorded live at in Cleveland, OH on June 23, 2019.
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Mirrored from You Tube channel Ayn Rand Institute at:-
https://youtu.be/GC8m7azkDbo
For the last five years, Alex Epstein's 2014 New York Times bestseller, The Moral Case for Fossil Fuels, has been one of the most important books in the world of energy policy, influencing leading politicians, executives, commentators and court cases. In early 2020, Penguin will release the revised and expanded The Moral Case for Fossil Fuels 2.0. In this talk, Mr. Epstein relates new developments in his thinking, research, and persuasion methodology, which he hopes will change the energy debate in 2020.
Recorded live at in Cleveland, OH on June 23, 2019.
SUBSCRIBE TO NEW IDEAL, ARI'S ONLINE PUBLICATION
https://aynrand.us12.list-manage.com/subscribe/post?u=9fade2f9b83ee2374e147b57f&;id=daf46abc98
SUBSCRIBE TO ARI’S YOUTUBE CHANNEL
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCM6z9wqPxdRHjAC_Pjdp5yQ?sub_confirmation=1
SUPPORT THE AYN RAND INSTITUTE WITH A DONATION
https://ari.aynrand.org/donate/creditcard/
EXPLORE ARI
http://www.AynRand.org
FOLLOW ARI ON TWITTER
https://twitter.com/AynRandInst
LIKE ARI ON FACEBOOK
https://www.facebook.com/AynRandInstitute
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