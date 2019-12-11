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"Kratom Users Don't Deserve Freedom" 👈 Drawing attention to a deeper philosophical point...
jroseland
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96 views • December 11, 2019

Kratom may be banned because the Kratom community has foolishly chosen not to fund meaningful Kratom science; namely double-blind, placebo-controlled human clinical studies.


1:14 Recent Kratom Science

3:30 Kratom vs Nootropics

5:30 Credible Kratom Vendors?

8:30 The Kratom Ban

9:42 What is the American Kratom Association doing?

11:36 Freedom Isn't Free (Airplane Metaphor)

15:20 Double-Blind Kratom Study?


Read 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/nootropics/1441-kratom-ban-freedom

Read Kratom Meta-Analysis 🔬

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/kratom-meta-analysis

Order 💲 Kratom

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Kratom


Confused?

Invest at least $150 in your Biohacking and get a helpful 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with me. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/secret-society

Forward a receipt of at least $150 to [email protected]


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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.

Keywords
health freedomfreedomsciencelibertarianismkratomnootropics
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