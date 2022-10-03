[Jun 13, 2012] How did the Nephilim return BEFORE the Flood? (162.5K views on YouTube) [cptmang]

This video shows how I believe the Nephilim returned BEFORE the Flood and what it was that caused Moses to write in Gen. 6:4 that ALL flesh had become corrupted.
As a graduate of the Hollywood Film Institute and avid seeker of truth, Rob Skiba’s unique talents and keen interests led him to becoming an award-winning documentary filmmaker, a best-selling author, and an international keynote speaker at conferences around the world who brought a unique and often unheard perspective to the UFO/alien discussion. Rob’s best-selling books on this topic include Babylon Rising: And The First Shall Be Last, and Archon Invasion: The Rise, Fall and Return of the Nephilim. Rob and his wife Sheila co-founded King’s Gate Media—which is currently working on the development and production of a science-fiction Internet TV series called “SEED.”
