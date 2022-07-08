Jacinda Ardern admits Highly Vaccinated New Zealand is losing the COVID battle because the Jabs don’t work

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Not only are boosters ineffective, but the excess mortality currently running in New Zealand points to a serious health deficit among the vaccinated, and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is fully aware of this.
https://expose-news.com/2022/07/08/ardern-admits-covid-vaccines-dont-work/
Dr. Mike Yeadon: The Alleged ‘Vaccine’ Does Not Work https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/07/dr-mike-yeadon-the-alleged-vaccine-does-not-work-video-interview/
THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM CHAIRMAN THREATENS PEOPLE OVER VACCINES https://www.bitchute.com/video/0pYW8yWZaOjb/