Jacinda Ardern admits Highly Vaccinated New Zealand is losing the COVID battle because the Jabs don’t work

Not only are boosters ineffective, but the excess mortality currently running in New Zealand points to a serious health deficit among the vaccinated, and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is fully aware of this.

https://expose-news.com/2022/07/08/ardern-admits-covid-vaccines-dont-work/

Dr. Mike Yeadon: The Alleged ‘Vaccine’ Does Not Work https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/07/dr-mike-yeadon-the-alleged-vaccine-does-not-work-video-interview/



THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM CHAIRMAN THREATENS PEOPLE OVER VACCINES https://www.bitchute.com/video/0pYW8yWZaOjb/

