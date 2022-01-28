Klaus Schwab's Social Contract: Vaccinate, Dominate, Crush & Exterminate "Useless Eaters"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Recently, that planning seems to have had an overconcentration on depopulation, pandemic tyranny with vaccine passports and mandatory shots, and a new industrial revolution where no one works and the robots slowly supplant our roles in society. Deanna Lorraine joins us to tell us all about the Illuminati Convention.
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support Stew's efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Mirrored - Stew Peters TV