The process of installing anchor surface mines (YARM) by the Russian surface BEC "Sirius-82" on the Dnieper.

“We sail to the point, drop the mines, they arm themselves and the BEC returns back. It's much easier with them, of course. That is, we have our hands free for some tasks that couldn't be done with 'birds' - the BEC does it now,” said the platoon commander with the call sign "Colibri".

As stated, a Ukrainian boat later detonated on them.

Two Majors #Summary for the morning of January 14, 2026

▪️ During the night, the enemy attacked Rostov-on-Don, and four residents of Rostov and Myasnikovsky districts were injured in multi-story buildings, including a 4-year-old child. Buildings of industrial and warehouse enterprises in the western industrial zone caught fire. One fire was extinguished, and the second was localized by morning. During the night, an aerial attack was repelled in 10 cities and districts of the region (Rostov, Novocherkassk, Volgodonsk, Bobovsky, Kasharsky, Millerovsky, Myasnikovsky, Milyutinsky, Kamensky and Ust-Donsk districts). Yesterday morning, Taganrog was attacked. In the Stavropol region, authorities reported a drone attack on the industrial zone of Nevinnomyssk. During the day, in a massive attack on southern regions, the tankers Delta Harmony and Matilda were attacked near the terminal of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium in Novorossiysk. From 23:00 on January 12 to 23:00 on January 13, the Russian Defense Ministry reported the downing of 108 drones.

▪️ In Kiev, the consequences of strikes on the energy sector are becoming increasingly evident: amid the cold weather, calls from the deputies' corps to consider evacuating the city are growing, and power and heat outages are becoming more frequent. At night, explosions were heard in Pavlograd, Krivoy Rog (a massive drone attack on energy infrastructure, Odessa region, Dnepropetrovsk.

▪️ In Bryansk region, FPV drones of the AFU attacked two civilian cars in the village of Belaya Berezka in the Trubchevsky district, injuring a civilian.

▪️ On the Sumy direction, the "North" Group of Forces is conducting battles on the previous front lines, trying to increase the intensity of attacks on the positions of the AFU. The enemy continues to strengthen defensive structures and attempts to counter-attack.

▪️ In the Belgorod region, amid the consequences of AFU strikes on the energy sector, the governor called for considering the evacuation of children and relatives to areas where there is light and heat. It is impossible to fully restore electricity supplies. At night in Shebekino, a civilian was killed as a result of the detonation of an enemy drone.

▪️ On the Kharkiv direction, the "North" Group of Forces continues to push through the enemy's defenses in the area of Volchansk and Melovoe-Khatnye, while the enemy attempts to mine positions during retreat, including by remote means.

▪️ In Kupyansk, battles continue. Our forces hold the northern and eastern parts of the city, while the enemy attempts to increase its presence in the built-up areas.

▪️On the direction to the settlement Borovaya (Izyum district, Kharkov region), the Russian Armed Forces are storming the positions of the AFU, levelling the front line and trying to reach the Oskol River.





▪️Southwest of Seversk, the enemy has noted an intensification of combat operations by our units near Svyato-Pokrovsky (Kirovskoe). The direction in the enemy's reports after the capture of Seversk is given as "Slavyansk" (25 km strictly west of this city).

▪️The Eastern Military District reports that the enemy continues to make persistent attempts to recapture the settlement Gulyaipole, transferring the most combat-ready units to this front sector. Over the past 24 hours, there have been 6 unsuccessful attempts. Our efforts are focused on eliminating the AFU in the positions near Pryluki and Zhovtneve (Elenokonstantinovka), Petrovka (Svyatopetrovka) and Staroukrainka.

▪️On the Zaporozhye front, battles are taking place in the area of the northern outskirts of Prymorsky. The Russian Armed Forces are advancing with difficulty towards Veselyanka (9 km north of Stepnogorsk).

