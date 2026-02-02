Here’s Why Trump Has Flipped On All His Campaign Promises! w/ Dave Smith

Many of even the most ardent Trump supporters have expressed deep disappointment with the president after expecting anti-war policies, deficit reduction, transparency, and free speech, but instead got expanded wars, censorship, cover-ups, and ballooning military budgets. Dave Smith explains that while he never truly expected Trump to deliver, he is still shocked by how quickly and completely Trump has leaned into imperial power and betrayal of his stated principles.

Jimmy and Dave argue believe that Trump’s inner circle and broader political class have fully capitulated, while independent media figures and segments of his base are openly breaking with him. The discussion concludes that Trump’s symbolic defeat of corporate media may be his only lasting contribution, as his coalition fractures and faith in electoral politics continues to erode.

