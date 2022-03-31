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French Not Brainwashed
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191 views • March 31, 2022
"Despite attempts to silence the Russian media in the EU, a recent poll in France has revealed that more than half of respondents agree with Russia's reasons for entering the Ukraine conflict."
"52% of French people believe Russia on origins of Ukraine war - poll"
https://odysee.com/@RT:fd/russia-ukraine-war-reasons-poll:2?r=GtEpAmpgkA6ueU56nVAiKmbbREosn6Fq
"52% of French people believe Russia on origins of Ukraine war - poll"
https://odysee.com/@RT:fd/russia-ukraine-war-reasons-poll:2?r=GtEpAmpgkA6ueU56nVAiKmbbREosn6Fq
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