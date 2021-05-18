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Is Utah About To Become Ground Zero For The End Of Fedcoat Tyranny?
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50 views • May 18, 2021
Citizens of Utah are preparing to bring an end to US fedcoat tyranny as they plan to hold an armed protest at the capital beginning on Tuesday. Captain Karl Koenigs joins me in this episode to talk about how they plan to implement Jefferson and Madison's Kentucky and Virginia Resolutions augmented with an arrest provision so that the militia can perform its duties under Article 1, Section 8, Clause. According to Koenigs, they will be there "UNTIL HELL FREEZES OVER, the Second Coming, OR" they sponsor the legislation.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/is-utah-is-about-to-become-ground-zero-for-the-end-of-fedcoat-tyranny/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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