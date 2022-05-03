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Jessie Czebotar is an amnesty-marketer for the Satanists until humans can be exterminated by her NWO
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180 views • May 03, 2022
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (May 2022).
We have defeated the Satanists and they are losing, so they sent in an amnesty marketer. Jessie Czebotar says 95% of NWO pedophile cannibal Satanist reptilian hybrid elites are good people & just victims of the NWO system, and she speaks lovingly about her fellow pedophile cannibal Satanist witches and teachers although she claims she is a Christian, and refuses to expose the AntiChrist's name & hundreds of other top pedophile cannibal Satanist ring leaders’ names even though she claims she serves God, and only exposes dead Satanists and names which we real Christians already exposed, and demands us humans to forgive the pedophile cannibal Satanists, while she continues to fry us real Christians with CIA microwave oven weapons from next door frantically to try to silence us. These reptilian hybrids without DNA and different cell structures and Draco organs are not good people as she claims if they are trying to kill us. She has no facial scars from assassination attempts, and no poisonings oxidization stains, and no fast-growing cancer frequency weapon attack flat warts, and no loss of hair from arsenic and radiation attacks. She is an absolute joke, but a lot of Western feminist nations’ “women’s head coverings rebelling fallen angel head controlled” religious Christian hordes worship her as a hero and defector Christian and brave compassionate woman. They are brain dead.
When the Satanists start sending in fake Christians like the reptilian hybrid globalist elite New Age Wicca witch pedophile cannibal Satanist highest-ranking witches like Jessie Czebotar and the Aquarius Rising video host witch to make it look like they are Christians, who are exposing the Satanists, to sue for amnesty for the Satanist faction, and to say outright lies as if we are dumb that 95% of the reptilian hybrid pedophile cannibal Satanists torturing & lesbian raping & sacrificing & eating our human children are actually very good people who were just forced to do evil by the system, then we know they are on the ropes because of our continued attacks against them. When Jessie Czebotar speaks with the Aquarius Rising video host Satanist witch about all the fun activities she did with the other Satanist children, and how she defended them from the supposedly evil people and demons, and make up all kinds of fictional stories of how they are just like human children with emotions and protective instincts and love and concern and compassion and how they were victimized terribly by the evil system and demons, I know immediately that she has been chosen by the Satanists as their amnesty marketer and cover-up person. These demon spirits are not like us humans, so they do not go to heaven or hell. They live many lifetimes by reincarnating into new cloned hybrid human avatar bodies or stolen “walk in” human bodies or changeling bodies of babies in the hospital that they stole. Why is it that Jessie Czebotar does not say a single word about how she and the reptilian hybrid Satanists and Nazi Satanists and other Luciferian New Agers do not have human DNA and that their cell structures and Draco organs are totally different from us humans? All the royal bloodline Hollywood celebrities and politician Draco avatars are called Draco reptilian chimera alien “blue bloods” from ancient times. She does not tell you how they are manufactured by placing a Draco reptilian chimera alien cell in a human egg that is either inseminated or does not have sperm, in order to create avatar bodies like in the movie, “Avatar.”
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
We have defeated the Satanists and they are losing, so they sent in an amnesty marketer. Jessie Czebotar says 95% of NWO pedophile cannibal Satanist reptilian hybrid elites are good people & just victims of the NWO system, and she speaks lovingly about her fellow pedophile cannibal Satanist witches and teachers although she claims she is a Christian, and refuses to expose the AntiChrist's name & hundreds of other top pedophile cannibal Satanist ring leaders’ names even though she claims she serves God, and only exposes dead Satanists and names which we real Christians already exposed, and demands us humans to forgive the pedophile cannibal Satanists, while she continues to fry us real Christians with CIA microwave oven weapons from next door frantically to try to silence us. These reptilian hybrids without DNA and different cell structures and Draco organs are not good people as she claims if they are trying to kill us. She has no facial scars from assassination attempts, and no poisonings oxidization stains, and no fast-growing cancer frequency weapon attack flat warts, and no loss of hair from arsenic and radiation attacks. She is an absolute joke, but a lot of Western feminist nations’ “women’s head coverings rebelling fallen angel head controlled” religious Christian hordes worship her as a hero and defector Christian and brave compassionate woman. They are brain dead.
When the Satanists start sending in fake Christians like the reptilian hybrid globalist elite New Age Wicca witch pedophile cannibal Satanist highest-ranking witches like Jessie Czebotar and the Aquarius Rising video host witch to make it look like they are Christians, who are exposing the Satanists, to sue for amnesty for the Satanist faction, and to say outright lies as if we are dumb that 95% of the reptilian hybrid pedophile cannibal Satanists torturing & lesbian raping & sacrificing & eating our human children are actually very good people who were just forced to do evil by the system, then we know they are on the ropes because of our continued attacks against them. When Jessie Czebotar speaks with the Aquarius Rising video host Satanist witch about all the fun activities she did with the other Satanist children, and how she defended them from the supposedly evil people and demons, and make up all kinds of fictional stories of how they are just like human children with emotions and protective instincts and love and concern and compassion and how they were victimized terribly by the evil system and demons, I know immediately that she has been chosen by the Satanists as their amnesty marketer and cover-up person. These demon spirits are not like us humans, so they do not go to heaven or hell. They live many lifetimes by reincarnating into new cloned hybrid human avatar bodies or stolen “walk in” human bodies or changeling bodies of babies in the hospital that they stole. Why is it that Jessie Czebotar does not say a single word about how she and the reptilian hybrid Satanists and Nazi Satanists and other Luciferian New Agers do not have human DNA and that their cell structures and Draco organs are totally different from us humans? All the royal bloodline Hollywood celebrities and politician Draco avatars are called Draco reptilian chimera alien “blue bloods” from ancient times. She does not tell you how they are manufactured by placing a Draco reptilian chimera alien cell in a human egg that is either inseminated or does not have sperm, in order to create avatar bodies like in the movie, “Avatar.”
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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